Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Target Price at $14.56

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.
Several analysts recently commented on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.51.
Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
