Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $44.84

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.84.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

