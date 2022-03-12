Brokerages Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

