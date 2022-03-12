Brokers Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in APA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in APA by 118,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

