Brokers Offer Predictions for Pegasystems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Meares anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEGA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

PEGA stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $182,760. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $44,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.