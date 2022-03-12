Brokers Set Expectations for Bumble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bumble in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Farrell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

