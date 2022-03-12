Brokers Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.72.

EFN opened at C$12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.84, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

