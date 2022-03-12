BRT Apartments (BRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $417.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

