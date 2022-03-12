BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

BSRTF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.