BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

BSRTF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

