BTIG Research Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of CTO opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

