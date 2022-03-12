Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BKE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

