Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.41.

Bumble stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bumble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bumble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

