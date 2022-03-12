Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,935 ($38.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,019.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

