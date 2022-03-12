Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.51. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

