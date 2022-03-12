Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:WHD opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,463,629. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cactus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $4,777,000.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

