Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDRE. Stephens initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CDRE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. Cadre has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

