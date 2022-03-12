CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of CalAmp worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 255.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $7.35 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

