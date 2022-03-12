California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ituran Location and Control worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 19.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $503.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

