California State Teachers Retirement System Has $488,000 Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

