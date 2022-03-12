California State Teachers Retirement System Has $565,000 Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY opened at $34.31 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $577.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

