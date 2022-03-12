California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,147 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 825,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $55.50.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

