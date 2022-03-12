Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

