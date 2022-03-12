Camellia (LON:CAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,622.70

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,622.70 ($86.78) and traded as low as GBX 6,155 ($80.65). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,175 ($80.91), with a volume of 56 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,663.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,618.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £172.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10.
About Camellia (LON:CAM)
