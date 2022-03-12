Camellia (LON:CAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,622.70

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,622.70 ($86.78) and traded as low as GBX 6,155 ($80.65). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,175 ($80.91), with a volume of 56 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,663.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,618.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £172.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

