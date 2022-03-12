Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.50.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.40.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

