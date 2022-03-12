Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.