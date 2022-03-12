Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

