Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

