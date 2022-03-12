Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $49.32. 2,377,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,575. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

