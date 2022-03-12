CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

