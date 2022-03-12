CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $28.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 5,387,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.