CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,315 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

ABBV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

