CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 618,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,369. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

