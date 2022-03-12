Captrust Financial Advisors Has $122,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE:BHE opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $908.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.