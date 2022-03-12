Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $77.09 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

