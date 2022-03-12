Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

AXTA opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.