Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $633.07 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion and $633.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00184473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,687,417,302 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

