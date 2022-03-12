CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $78.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,771,629 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth $101,000.

CDNA stock traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

