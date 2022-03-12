CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. CarMax has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.