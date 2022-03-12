Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

