Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

