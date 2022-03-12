CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

