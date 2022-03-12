Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to post ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,939,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

