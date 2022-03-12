Celia Eckert Sells 789 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $22,809.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 451 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $13,489.41.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

