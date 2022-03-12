Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.74. Celularity shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5,802 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELU. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

