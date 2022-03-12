Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.74. Celularity shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5,802 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELU. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.