CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CENQ opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,060,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

