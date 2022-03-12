Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and set a C$21.00 target price (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.18.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.58. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

