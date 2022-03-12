Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CVCY opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

