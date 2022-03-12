Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LEU stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

