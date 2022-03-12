Century Casinos, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Casinos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $333.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.91.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1,386.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

