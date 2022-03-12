Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth $252,000.

NYSE BTZ opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

